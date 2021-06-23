OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank and Capital Area Community Services are offering food items to seniors, 60 and older, who have income within certain guidelines.
Individuals who already receive food through the commodity supplemental food program do not qualify for this assistance.
Seniors with incomes from $1,397 to $2,147 for individuals, $1,889 to $2,903 for two, or $2,380 to $3,660 for three qualify. Each additional family member increase the limits by $491.
Those who qualify may call CACS at (989) 723-3115 to register.
Drive-thru distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. July 21 at 1845 Corunna Ave.
