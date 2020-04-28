BENNINGTON TWP. — Local author Elizabeth Wehman’s first novel of historical fiction, released April 14, focuses on the lives of the first farming family to settle in Shiawassee County.
“The Year the Stars Fell,” the result of factual research aided by the Shiawassee Historical Society — and Wehman’s imagination — reveals the terrible struggles faced by the Hosea Baker family as they settled along the Shiawassee River.
“Writing this made me realize how hard it was to establish a community back then. It took brave, strong Christian people,” Wehman said Friday during a conversation at the county’s Lytle Road Park. “It’s ironic that ‘The Year the Stars Fell’ deals with what we’re going through now (with COVID-19): unchartered territory.”
Zeroing in on the year 1833, Wehman’s book describes the journey of newlyweds Betsey Baker-Swain and her husband, and several members of the Baker family, from their home in Pennsylvania to Michigan, where they plan to begin a new life.
The trip itself is harrowing, featuring rainstorms, freezing temperatures, seasickness and no privacy. But in retrospect, that part would seem easy compared to the ordeals awaiting the family in what would become known as North Newburg, Michigan: the ear-piercing howls of wolves, disturbing situations with Native Americans, bad weather and thousands of trees that needed clearing.
As the family tries to plant crops and build a home, members also have to deal with constant assaults by clouds of mosquitoes, whose bites cause them to suffer through a seemingly never-ending series of illnesses, though at the time they didn’t connect their bouts of sickness with the insects.
But the pioneers don’t sit back and feel sorry for themselves. With hard work, determination, love for each other, the joy of music and faith in God, the Bakers bravely tackle the problems that beset them.
“Over the next year, the Baker family will gain incredible strength, divine trust, and explainable courage, but will it be enough to keep them at the tiny cabin by the twisting Shiawassee River?” Wehman writes on the book jacket. “Will uncertainty overtake their determination or will God’s intervention sustain them enough to become a part of the history of a new land?”
The population of “North Newburg,” located in the area around Bancroft and Newburg roads, multiplied in the years after 1833. It no longer exists as a village, but was subsumed by Shiawassee Township. Many county residents have never heard of North Newburg. Neither had Wehman, before she began her research.
Now the author said she has a better appreciation of the community’s role in local history.
“I’d like to see a historical plaque about North Newburg,” she said. “There’s so much history there. If it wasn’t for (pioneering families like the Bakers), we wouldn’t have a Shiawassee County. We owe these people a tribute.”
“The Year the Stars Fell” is the first novel in Wehman’s envisioned Newburg Chronicles series, which will follow Baker family members through succeeding generations. She started out seeking to write a series about farming wives living in mid-Michigan in the 1800s, but after diving into research last summer, the name Baker kept popping up, along with interesting details about their lives.
For example, the book’s main character, Baker-Swain, gave birth to the first baby in Shiawassee County. Her parents, Hosea and Sally Baker, would hunt down their daughters out hiking in the woods by listening for their singing voices.
One daughter shot a wolf that was threatening the family’s livestock. A wolf pelt was valuable, selling for $30. Land, on the other hand, was cheap. Hosea Baker purchased 600 acres for $1.25 each.
The new book follows Wehman’s “Mere Reflection” (Callie’s Lifetime Collection Book 2) (2019), “Just Another Train Ride” (Callie’s Lifetime Collection Book 1) (2017), “Promise At Daybreak” (2015) and “Under the Windowsill” (2014).
Any of the spiritual-based books, including “The Year the Stars Fell,” can be purchased by contacting Wehman via email, elizabethwehman@yahoo.com. For more about Wehman, visit elizabethwehman.com. On a date to be determined in May, Wehman will read a chapter from her new book during a live online tea hosted by Durand Union Station.
In a five-star Amazon review April 21, Lauren George wrote this of Wehman’s latest outing: “I’ve read a few books by this author and so far, I’ve loved them all, but this one might be my favorite. I fell in love with the characters and found myself going through withdrawals when it was over. Hopefully there will be a sequel! Fantastic book, highly recommended!”
Wehman said she has already plotted out books two and three of the Newburg Chronicles.
“I couldn’t fit everything I wanted to in (the first) book,” she said, “so there will be more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.