Argus-Press Photo/Daniel R. Basso
WALL REPAIR
Work has begun to remove and replace a deteriorated retaining wall along the James Miner River Trail next to Owosso City Hall. The trail has been closed since December 2020, first because of the instability of the Matthews Building, and then to allow the city to work on the retaining wall. Work on the wall should be complete by early September, weather permitting.
