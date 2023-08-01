OPD officer a regular lifesaver

OWOSSO — Those who choose a career as a first responder have to get used to the idea of worst case scenarios. Despite their best efforts, many of the calls they get sent out on will end with the person they were sent to save losing their life.
Full cardiac arrest calls have especially dire statistics. According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, 90% of cardiac arrests that occur outside of hospitals lead to death.
Any sufficiently passionate first responder will readily explain that the remaining 10% is why they do what they do.
Owosso Police Officer Matt Fray has been busy the past month and a half helping add to the positive side of that ledger.
Fray was especially impactful in June, helping revive two pulseless patients in the span of 10 days, for which he was duly recognized by his department with two Lifesaving Awards in July.
The first resuscitation occurred on June 14. Fray responded to an Owosso residence on a report of a female not breathing that was upgraded to a full cardiac arrest situation while he was en route.
When he arrived at the residence as the first responder on scene, he said he was met by a “frantic female who stated that the lady inside wasn’t breathing.”
“I went into the residence, and the patient was on the couch and obviously not breathing and had no pulse. I removed her from couch, placed her on the ground and began CPR. I was able to regain a pulse and some labored breathing,” Fray said.
Fray said he was shortly thereafter joined inside the residence by firefighters and paramedics, and they provided about 20 minutes of further emergency medical care on the individual before transporting her to the hospital, where she stabilized.
Ten days later, on June 24, Fray was dispatched to another medical emergency. He said initially the subject was having difficulty breathing and felt faint amidst warm temperatures that day, but then the situation escalated when the subject collapsed to the ground absent a pulse.
Fray said he provided several minutes of CPR and was able to regain a “faint pulse” before firefighters and paramedics took over and transported the individual to the hospital.
Fray’s quick actions in both instances demonstrate the importance of CPR training. When administered immediately after cardiac arrest, CPR can “double or triple” a victim’s survival rate, per the American Heart Association.
A nearly 13-year veteran of OPD, Fray says that assisting firefighters and paramedics in medical emergencies is a common part of his job, because the City of Owosso’s setup houses law enforcement, fire and EMS under one public safety department. He said that in emergencies, his yearly training from the department’s paramedics kicks in instinctively.
“We train for that kind of stuff regularly. A lot of that stuff becomes second nature,” Fray said. “It’s a frantic scene, but I think we pride ourselves on trying to come in and be the voice of calm. You reflect on it after the fact, but when you’re there, you’re calm and handle it professionally. The ultimate goal is to see the (victim) survive.”
Fray further credited the broader Owosso Public Safety team for helping ensure positive outcomes in both cases.
“I think we’re very fortunate in our community to have those paramedics and firefighters on the scene within minutes. The work they do every day sometimes goes unnoticed, but it’s pretty phenomenal,” he said.
OPS Chief Kevin Lenkart agreed that cooperation and coordination is key in these instances. “The combined work of the 911 operators, Officer Fray and the Owosso Fire Department were a great example of a team effort,” he said in an email.
Additionally, Lenkart praised Fray’s individual actions as “instrumental,” to the saving of the two lives.
Fray said he’s never had two saves in such a short span in his career.
“I’ve been in it for almost 15 years and never had two saves in a week’s time. The hard part of the job is reflecting on the ones that don’t end well and that number sadly is much greater than the ones that do,” he said.
Fray also responded to a scene last week at the Shiawassee District Library, where he said he assisted ambulance personnel in a medical emergency at the library. The male suffering the emergency was transported to the hospital and survived.
Fray began volunteering with police departments in 2007, and said this experience confirmed a childhood dream of becoming a police officer.
“I always thought of going into law enforcement from my days of playing police or dressing up as an officer on Halloween (as a child),” he said. “I had a couple of opportunities where I got to work as a volunteer reserve officer with an agency and I fell in love with the job.”
Fray has worked in law enforcement since he completed a police academy training program in 2009. He worked with the Genesee Township Police Department for almost two years before the department downsized and he was subsequently hired into the OPD.
Most of Fray’s work with the OPD has been in patrol duty, but he spent five years as a detective for the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), which is made up of officers from several police agencies, including the OPD.
The Argus-Press reported in 2021 that Fray was awarded the Chief of Police Commendation for his services in the MAGNET, which included conducting hundreds of narcotics investigations, with many involving local and federal law enforcement partners.
Looking back, Fray said his experience with the MAGNET was a “great opportunity” and he “learned a lot about the investigative side of law enforcement,” but with a family to support, he’s glad to be back in patrol duty.
“That was pretty neat and a great opportunity, but it’s also not Monday to Friday from 9-5. The hours are crazy and you’re dealing with that underground drug element of society, and it doesn’t typically function on business hours. The schedule became difficult with marriage and children, so I guess I was thankful for the opportunity but I’m at a different point in my personal life and having a set schedule is a lot easier for my family,” he said.
Fray resides in Owosso with his wife. The couple have two sons, ages 4 and 2.
Fray received his bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice and marriage counseling from Central Michigan University in 2009.
