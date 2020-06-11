OWOSSO — Prescott’s Cone Zone was vandalized in an attempted break-in sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday night and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Owosso police said Wednesday.
“Someone threw a rock through a window,” Owosso Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart said via phone Wednesday. “Nothing was taken, they just threw a rock through the window.”
The ice cream shop — which opened its drive-thru service May 15 and walk-up service Monday — was closed Wednesday as a result of the attempted break-in.
“We are working to reopen ASAP,” a sign posted outside the establishment read Wednesday. “We are sad and sorry to miss you today.”
Owosso police currently have no suspects in the case, according to Lenkart.
“It’s still being investigated,” he said.
The attempted break-in marks the second time in the past month that Prescott’s Cone Zone has been vandalized; as a banner detailing the shop’s drive-thru service was spray painted May 15.
A cash reward of more than $5,000 is currently being offered for information leading to the person(s) that conducted the break-in, according to a Facebook post by Owosso Main Street.
Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to call the Owosso Police Department at (989) 725-0580.
