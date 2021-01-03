OWOSSO — The Owosso Fire Department has come a long way since forming in 1870 with the purchase of a hook-and-ladder wagon and eight Babcock fire extinguishers.
The equipment aided the city’s all-volunteer bucket brigade, a group of residents who would form two lines stretching from the Shiawassee River to the fire. Each volunteer was required to purchase their own leather bucket and keep it in good repair.
Fast forward 150 years and the department boasts 18 firefighters, all of whom are also paramedics or EMTs. They use ladder, engine, pumper and squad fire trucks, and three ambulances to respond to about 3,000 fire and medical calls every year.
“We’ve had a very dedicated group of professionals in the fire department for 150 years,” said Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart, who serves as chief of police and fire. “It’s about the people: They got it done long before I got here and will keep doing an incredible job long after I’m gone.
“(Our firefighters) love their job and they love their community. When the bell rings, they do their duty.”
Official city fire services began in 1876 and the first fire station was located in downtown Owosso, at the site of the Lebowsky Center For the Performing Arts. Horses that pulled fire equipment lived in the building’s basement. The fire department has been located on Water Street since 1959.
Large fires the department has handled over the years include Central School in 1900, Bryant Elemetnary in 1905, Gittleman’s Department Store in 1981, Valley Lumber Company in 1985, the Lebowsky in 2004, Vaunguarde factory in 2005, Capital Bowl in 2006, the Wesener Building and Owosso Livestock Sales building in 2007, among many others.
In 1952, the city of Owosso purchased an American LaFrance Pumper, capable of pumping 1,000 gallons of water a minute, and an American LaFrance 85-foot aerial ladder truck. The ladder was used when Montgomery Ward department store on West Exchange St. burned in 1965.
Among those honored during the department’s sesquicentennial anniversary are the two firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1870. Both men perished as a result of a building collapse.
A fire at Central School on April 1, 1900, claimed the life of firefighter Fred Ross. According to a newspaper report at the time, sparks flew from a burned-out chimney onto the dry floor of a large attic. Flames burned through the floor before someone noticed.
An alarm went off and firefighters responded but their work was severely hampered because the schoolhouse stood on a hill and the water pressure too slight. In two hours, the building was a pile of ruins except for a two-story wing, which was saved.
When the blaze seemed to be out, Ross, his brother Will Rose and Charles Beatty — all firefighters — were in a hallway on the third floor, removing the hose from the main building. Just as one of the trio remarked that the west main wall seemed secure, the wall came down with a crash. Will Rose and Beatty survived, but Fred Ross was killed instantly.
Firefighter Elmer Hodge died Jan. 12, 1981, during the fire at Gittleman’s Department Store, at the corner of Main and Park streets. The fire was believed to start after a tenant burned clothing in a container. Flames spread to the old wood flooring and throughout the building.
The fire department responded to an 8 a.m. alarm. Hodge, 42, an 18-year veteran of the department, was manning a hose line and kneeling in the middle of Park when 20 feet away the east wall of the building collapsed due to fire and water damage. Hodge was struck by falling bricks and died immediately.
Hodge received a full honors funeral and is buried in Hillcrest Cemetery. Because of his duty death, his name is inscribed on the Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial Monument in Pontiac.
Owosso Fire Captain Todd Follen, who has worked for the department for 21 years, said he has seen a lot of changes, for the better. In 1999, firefighters handled 1,500-1,800 calls per year.
Today, that number is much higher — about 3,000 calls per year — but most of the calls are for emergency medical services, not fires.
“We had a lot of structural fires (when I first hired on), but those seem to have gone down,” Follen said, attributing the dip to efforts to educate the public about fire safety.
Through a department program in local schools, “we’ve been teaching kids how to cook properly, not play with matches and other things they can do for fire safety,” he said. “I think it’s made a big difference.”
In addition, through the fire inspection program, firefighters have been able to identify fire hazards in rental properties. Walk-throughs of rental buildings have also given them an idea of their interior layout — valuable information in the event of a fire, Follen said.
He said the department’s sesquicentennial celebration means a lot to him.
“It’s something you don’t see a lot, especially in a smaller city: a department that started out small and continued to grow and progress,” Follen said.
When Follen joined the department, city ambulances provided basic life support services only. Over the years, that changed to advanced life support. Today, city ambulances offer even more advanced skills, with medics giving such critical care services as ventilator support.
Ironically, that improvement has created a recruiting challenge — both locally and nationally. In 1999, there was a waiting list to join the Owosso Fire Department. That’s not the case today, as many candidates aren’t interested in acquiring training in both firefighting and medical skills, Follen said.
All of the department’s 18 current firefighters are either also paramedics (15) or emergency medical technicians (three), which may say a lot about how dedicated they are to keeping the Owosso community safe.
“We’ve got a great bunch down here,” Follen said. “I can’t say enough about them. They take a lot of pride in the job and work hard every day.”
