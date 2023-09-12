OWOSSO — Andrea Beldyga, manager of Owosso’s Crooked Tree Nursery, is all about bringing people together — especially if it involves fellow creative types.
Which is why, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, the nursery — located at 2881 W. Bennington Road — will welcome a number of female-led small businesses and vendors for a “Ladies’ Night” market/networking event.
The goal for the event is to foster an aura of familiarity and fellowship among some of Owosso’s go-getter entrepreneurs, while giving other members of the public the opportunity to see what these business owners have to offer in one central, relaxed setting (one complete with drinks and appetizers).
“I want to bring Owosso’s small businesses together and get them to know each other and collaborate,” Beldyga said. “It’s important to me, as a business owner, that Owosso is growing. It can be even more beautiful.”
The event is an open house, so attendees may come and go as they please, though RSVPs ahead of time are appreciated.
Businesses and crafters that will be represented Thursday include: Brumley + Bloom; Oliver Paper Co.; Cupcakes and Kisses; Tamale Rose (West Coast-inspired Mexican); Loved (vintage clothing); Mod Mary (clothes prints); Choose Bundle of Joy (headbands and hair scrunchies); Psychic Angel (readings, tarot cards and crystals); The Weld (permanent jewelry); Massages by Randilyn; Flashy Flannels (thrift-store flannels reimagined with artwork on the back); Fields of Fortitude (flower stem bar); Revive and Restore (wellness bar with vitamin shots); and Katie Lee Photography (photo mini-sessions).
“It is very important for small business owners to support one another in small communities!” a statement from Cupcakes and Kisses reads.
Local musician Jennie Haber will provide an acoustic backdrop during the evening, and Beldyga has a few of her own offerings planned, including a standing succulent bar from which attendees can choose a pot to fill with the number of plants its tag says it can comfortably hold.
The ideal audience for Thursday’s event, Beldyga said, is the person who says, “I never knew this existed!” — Someone who will appreciate local artists, handmade goods and unique gift items.
For more information or to RSVP, text or call Beldyga at (989) 666-4939.
