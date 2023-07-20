Alleviating Alzheimer’s Locally: Newly approved Alzheimer’s treatment available at Memorial Healthcare

OWOSSO — Calling people with Alzheimer’s disease: The Food and Drug Administration has recently approved a new treatment that may be right for you, and it’s available at Memorial Healthcare.
The FDA on July 6 granted full approval to Leqembi, an intraveneous (IV) drug, after a 1,800-patient study showed that the drug modestly slowed cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s, per reporting by The Associated Press.
The FDA’s full approval allows Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment, but Cara Leahy, director for cognitive disorders at Memorial Healthcare, said she’s been prescribing the treatment since approximately March. That’s because Leqembi received conditional approval from the FDA in January after early results of a study conducted by Japanese drugmaker Eisai showed that Leqembi worked by clearing a sticky brain plaque linked to the disease, per AP.
Leahy, a provider at Memorial Healthcare since 2015, frequently works with patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and other memory loss conditions, and is plugged in to latest technological advances in medical treatments for neurological conditions.
“It’s exciting for everyone. Whenever we have a new option for a chronic disease, we’re hopeful it might slow down the disease,” she said. “I think neurologists have been watching these medications for a number of years, and there have been many failures, but with each failure we learn something, and I think this is a reflection of a lot of learning and passionate individuals and have now been able to have some success,” she said.
Leahy said she prescribed Leqembi to seven patients after its conditional approval in January, and said Memorial Healthcare was willing to shoulder the bills without federal reimbursement before the FDA’s full approval. Medicare officials announced last year they wouldn’t pay for routine use of drugs like Leqembi until they receive FDA’s full approval, per AP reporting. Leqembi is priced at about $26,500 for a year’s supply of IVs every two weeks, and some patients may have to cover up to 20% of its costs, depending on insurance coverage.
Satistics show affects more than 6.5 million Americans in 2023. Leahy said the impact of Leqembi could be profound; she said while it won’t cure the disease, the research so far shows that the drug will have significant quality of life impacts for patients.
“It’s the beginning of a wave of new medications for Alzheimer’s, to change this from something we have no control over to stretch out to more time where patients have some memory and control over the disease. It means more birthday parties, more rounds of golf… Many of us have known someone close to us with the disease or had it, and this needs to be an option for patients because research shows it has an impact,” she said.
Per AP reporting, Leqembi has downsides — the drug can cause brain swelling and bleeding, side effects that can be dangerous in rare cases. In addition, not all patients have the brain plaque targeted by Leqembi.
Leahy said patients will need to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to see if Leqembi could be an option for them.
“We have the information from the inclusion and exclusion criteria used for the clinical trial, and know who the drug was tested on and how this affected them,” she said.
For example, she said patients using blood thinners would not be able to use the drug, due to the increased risk of bleeding in the brain. She said genetic factors will factor into the equation as well.
Leahy, who lost her grandmother to Alzheimer’s and her father to a separate neurological condition, said she knows the feeling of loss well and my family members “have taught me the most about how to treat patients.”
