Alleviating Alzheimer’s Locally: Newly approved Alzheimer’s treatment available at Memorial Healthcare

This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi.

 Eisai via AP

OWOSSO — Calling people with Alzheimer’s disease: The Food and Drug Administration has recently approved a new treatment that may be right for you, and it’s available at Memorial Healthcare.

The FDA on July 6 granted full approval to Leqembi, an intraveneous (IV) drug, after a 1,800-patient study showed that the drug modestly slowed cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s, per reporting by The Associated Press.

