OWOSSO — The city is writing off a $60,000 loan made in 2006 to the former developer of Capitol Bowl as unrecoverable.
Owosso Council members Monday voted 7-0 to drop the loan, financed by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) after the bowling alley was destroyed by a fire.
Around the same time, the city entered into a Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (BRA) plan with Capitol Bowl to assist in redeveloping the site. However, the property’s value as a result of the BRA plan did not increase enough to generate a sufficient tax capture even to begin to repay the $60,000.
In addition, two entities — the city and Capitol Bowl — were ahead of the DDA to receive part of the tax capture.
Having looked into the matter, City Manager Nathan Henne said, he concluded that, “There wasn’t ever going to be enough capture to pay back the $60,000.”
He said the property’s value increased only twice between 2006 and the BRA’s expiration in April 2021.
The Capitol Bowl debt write-off, previously approved by the DDA, is part of an effort by the city’s finance director to clean up old city debts, Henne said.
Capitol Bowl closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after 94 years. In 2021, the 28,000-square-foot building, located at 219 S. Washington, was purchased and renovated into sports training center Capital Sports Field House and Sideline Sports Bar.
