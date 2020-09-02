FLINT – InstaShield LLC and United Way are distributing 190,000 face shields to help protect essential workers, volunteers and partner organizations throughout Michigan — including 5,000 for Shiawassee County.
According to a press release, the the donation represents the first 190,000 shields the company will provide as part of its Million-Shield Challenge — its pledge to donate one shield for each one sold on its website until it sells 1 million.
The shields will be delivered to 10 Michigan United Ways and partner agencies throughout the state. The United Way of Genesee County has obtained 5,000 shields for Shiawassee County for distribution to nonprofit clients, schools and small businesses.
“We are grateful for this $15,000 in-kind donation for our community,” said James Gaskin, CEO of United Way of Genesee County. “These shields offer another layer of protection for our essential workers, while also meeting the needs of our deaf and hard of hearing community. Through our broad networks, the UWGC continues to work hard to secure much needed donations to meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents…no matter the type of disaster we may face.”
Organizations in need of the shields should contact Emily Marrah, Shiawassee relationship specialist, United Way of Genesee County via email to emarrah@unitedwaygenesee.org.
InstaShield formed in March. InstaShield’s design allows it to attach to a baseball cap or visor without the use of straps or other unnecessary parts.
