OWOSSO — The $10 million street bond approved by voters in 2016 has taken the city’s 72-mile road system to a “fair” condition rating.
During Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting, City Manager Nathan Henne said if voters OK a second $10 million street/storm sewer bond at the ballot box March 10, the overall road system’s rating will go up to “good.”
“If this bond hadn’t passed in 2016, we’d be in much worse shape,” Henne said during a presentation on the proposed street bond. “If we stop here, I think we’d see a rapid deterioration of the overall system.”
The proposed bond has a 25-year term. The cost to taxpayers would be 2.5689 mills, or $2.5689 per $1,000 of taxable value. That means a resident whose home’s taxable value is $50,000 would pay about $128 per year, or just over $10 per month.
The average taxable value in the city of Owosso is about $39,000, Henne said.
Since the first bond passed four years ago, the city has improved sections of 19 streets, with improvements currently underway or planned for an additional five streets in 2020-21.
But the funds are running out, Henne said, and by 2023 they will be exhausted. After this year’s projects are completed, the city will have spent $8.8 million of the bond funds.
Including special assessment, grants, state revenues, water/sewer funds and township payments, the city has invested $18 million in street improvements and utility work underneath the streets.
Right now, the cost of resurfacing roads that are in good/fair condition is about $500,000 per mile, he said. When roads are in poor condition, they require complete reconstruction, costing about $4 million per mile. Road repair costs are expected to continue to increase, Henne said.
Before the 2016 bond, the city’s average PASER rating — performed every three years by the city engineer — was 5.35 on a 10 point scale, falling within the “fair” rating. As a result of the bond projects, the average rating has increased 6 percent to 5.66, at the upper end of “fair.”
If the second $10 million street bond is approved March 10, Henne said he expects the average PASER condition rating to increase to 6.11, at the lower end of “good.”
Additionally, “it’s our goal, at regular intervals, to have regular maintenance done on our streets,” the city manager said, including crack and chip sealing.
A lack of additional bond money would lead to the condition of the system deteriorating over time, even given Owosso’s annual Act 51 revenue received from the state gas tax and grants, which have provided a significant amount of funding, he said.
“At first, conditions would decline quickly to meet pre-2016 bond measure conditions (FAIR),” the presentation material states. “After about five years, the overall street condition for the city will be rated POOR.”
Many of the city’s roads are 30 years old or older, and some storm sewers are 60-plus years old.
Henne said the city is sending out an informational mailer about the proposed street bond to residents today.
In November 2016, residents approved the first $10 million road bond by a vote of 3,064 (55 percent) to 2,543 (45 percent).
