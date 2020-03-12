Pantry renames, continues to offer infant items

OWOSSO — The only baby pantry in Shiawassee County is still open, but it’s now being operated by the church that has provided space for the facility since 1998.
The Baby Pantry stopped being run by longtime sponsor the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) after the center merged with Voices of Children Advocacy Center in Genesee County last fall. But instead of shutting the pantry down, the congregation from First Baptist Church decided to take it on as a church mission.
“There appears to be some confusion about the baby pantry with the restructuring,” the Rev. Dave Smith said Monday. “We want everyone to know the baby pantry is still open and is still in need of resources that were given previously.”
Church members have renamed the facility the First Baptist Church Baby Pantry, which remains at 114 W. Mason St. Pantry hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
The baby pantry, located in the church basement, is stocked with clothing, toys, books, diapers, health and beauty items, food and formula and other baby- and child-related items.
But a larger inventory (especially size 4-6 diapers) is needed, Smith said, along with volunteers — of any denomination — to work two-hour shifts. The church is also seeking a volunteer who can apply for grants and send letters seeking donations, tasks formerly handled by CAC.
A baby pantry committee was formed last month, and the church is looking for people from a broad cross-section of the community to serve on it.
Smith said he is hoping the baby pantry will receive support from volunteers and resources from other area churches, businesses and individuals, and evolve into a community ministry.
A push to encourage area business leaders to help will begin next week, he said.
“When CAC told us they were no longer going to support the baby pantry, we reached out to different churches to see if we could get assistance, but that hasn’t happened much,” Smith said.
First Baptist Church agreed to keep the baby pantry open anyway, until Dec. 31. In the meantime, the American Baptist Home Missionary Society gave the Owosso church a $4,000 grant. That’s enough money to keep it going for a year, if the pantry opens only two days a month.
“We are leading the goal to keep the baby pantry open because we see a need in the community,” Smith said. “(Pantry Director Stephanie Oliver recently) went into a dollar store and found families who were considering whether to purchase either food or baby stuff like diapers. We want to fill a gap so they don’t have to make that kind of choice. It’s building stronger families.”
But the need extends beyond the pantry’s limited hours. Smith, his wife, Dawn Smith, and Oliver said the church receives many calls requesting pantry items at times when the pantry isn’t open. The church does its best to accommodate them, the Rev. Dave Smith said.
“We’ve noticed added stress because of all the things babies need,” Dawn Smith said. “Stress builds, and abuse happens. We hope the First Baptist Church Baby Pantry will reduce financial stress and abuse.”
“Any parent who has been in this situation, running out of things, wants to do what they need to do to take care of it,” the Rev. Dave Smith said. “The people who come in here are great parents who want to help their kids.”
In 2019, the baby pantry supplied many items to the moms, dads, grandparents and foster parents who have “shopped” there, including 15,085 diapers, 3,202 outfits, 2,894 socks and tights, 928 sleepers/pajamas, over 800 food items and countless toys.
The baby pantry last year served 1,089 families and 2,657 children, 636 under the age of 2.
Oliver, who has volunteered or worked for the baby pantry since 1998, said she appreciates the support First Baptist Church is giving to the pantry.
“(The Smiths) could have just said we’re closing, but they’re fighting to keep it open,” Oliver said. “The need is greater now than in 1998. We have people who were here years ago who are now bringing in their children (who are now parents).”
For more information, call (989) 723-1670 or email fbcowosso.pastordave@gmail.com.
