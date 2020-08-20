OWOSSO — A 12-inch water main break on North Street near Sunburst Gardens had the city’s Department of Public Works crews working all through the night Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon to fix the problem.
The water main — believed to have broken because of the old age of the cast-iron pipe — was replaced with a 12-inch plastic pipe by a crew of six workers.
A large, deep hole had to be dug in the road. About 10 houses and an apartment building were without water, which was turned back on at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Efforts to refill the hole, repair the torn-up road, and clean and restore the area continued until about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The section of North between North Washington Street and North Hickory Street, closed during the work, was reopened Wednesday afternoon.
A DPW employee said he and other city workers appreciated the resident who brought them pizza and soda pop Tuesday night.
