Kiwanis Club makes donation to buy playground equipment

The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Kiwanis Club of Owosso has made a donation to the City of Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission to buy used playground equipment for Collamer Park, according to a press release from the City of Owosso.
In addition to the recent donation of $3,730 to the city, the Kiwanis Club also donated $10,000 in 2021, also for playground equipment.
The donation by the Kiwanis Club will also be matched by the Parks and Recreation Commission with $6,000 in funding from the 2018 Parks and Historic Sites millage.
The equipment will be installed this spring, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.