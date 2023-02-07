Curwood Festival donates $1,000 to City of Owosso for 100-year-old castle’s maintenance

OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival organizing committee kicked off Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting with its annual $1,000 donation to the City of Owosso for the maintenance of the festival’s namesake — Curwood Castle. What isn’t annual, and was highlighted during a special presentation, is the fact that this is no ordinary year for the Castle — the historic landmark is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.
Kammi Smith, who has served as executive treasurer for the Curwood Festival for two years, was on hand to present the city with the check.
“Curwood Festival has donated to the (Curwood) Castle over years, as long as I can remember. We’re going to continue that tradition no matter what,” she said.
In addition to her two years on the board, Smith has volunteered at the festival for over 20 years, and has attended since childhood. Asked what the Curwood Castle means to her, she gave a succinct, one-word reply: “Home.”
“I grew up around the area. My family was involved in the Heritage Parade and Curwood since I was 5, and I’m in my 40s. When I see the castle, I know I’m home,” she said.
Smith said after the hullabaloo of the Curwood Festival, which runs from June 1-4, the festival board will tally revenue generated and make a second donation to the city for the Castle’s upkeep.
“The partnership between the Curwood Festival and the City of Owosso is very important because the festival draws in revenue for the city, and both of us benefit. Not only are we celebrating the Curwood Castle and the Curwood heritage in the community, but the city also benefits from promotional events that bring more people into the community,” she said.
Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. was appreciative of these sentiments, and, of course, the donation.
“When I saw the Curwood Festival give that donation for the maintenance of the castle, (I was reminded) how beautiful all these different committees are,” Teich said. “Even though we (the council) don’t staff (the festival), they’re still a part of Owosso, and we are a team. … They do so much for the city, (and) I look at that as a beautiful thing that the Festival would support the Castle and the historical commission as well,” he said.
The Castle was built by Owosso-born author and environmentalist James Oliver Curwood in 1923, and located on the banks of the Shiawassee River near Curwood’s home, the Castle served as his private studio where he wrote more than 30 books.
Per previous reporting, the Castle was Curwood’s dream project, and it was fashioned after a 17th century French chateau and is made out of stucco, slate, copper trim and fieldstone that Curwood personally chose from area farm fields. During Curwood’s lifetime, the Castle served as his writing retreat, Hollywood office and the site of fabulous parties.
City Manager Nathan Henne said he is an avid reader of Curwood’s books, and holds the Castle and the Curwood Festival near and dear to his heart.
“I really like going to the castle; I’ve donated quite a bit of money to the Castle for every year they have Christmas parties. Anything Curwood related, I’m always interested. It’s definitely appreciated. One hundred years only happens once,” he said.
