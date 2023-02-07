Curwood Festival donates $1,000 to City of Owosso for 100-year-old castle’s maintenance

Pictured from left: Owosso Mayor Robert Teich, Jr.; Josh Haley, Curwood Festival executive board director; Kammi Smith, Curwood Festival executive treasurer; Denice Grace, Curwood Festival head docent; Ila Ordway, junior Queen; and Hailey Zayas, princess.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival organizing committee kicked off Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting with its annual $1,000 donation to the City of Owosso for the maintenance of the festival’s namesake — Curwood Castle. What isn’t annual, and was highlighted during a special presentation, is the fact that this is no ordinary year for the Castle — the historic landmark is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

Kammi Smith, who has served as executive treasurer for the Curwood Festival for two years, was on hand to present the city with the check.

