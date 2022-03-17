Alleged Rainbow Bar shooter found competent to stand trial

CORUNNA — An Owosso man accused in a December 2021 shooting at the Rainbow Bar that injured one person has been declared competent to stand trial on attempted murder and numerous other felony charges.
Christopher Stubbs, 29, was originally charged in December 2021 with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident at Rainbow Bar in Westown. Witnesses said Stubbs got into an argument with another man and pulled out a pistol as he was leaving from the rear entrance. He allegedly fired four or five rounds into the bar.
The victim was wounded in the leg and torso, and was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were initially listed in serious condition. The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
Following the shooting, Stubbs allegedly fled the scene, and police called in a helicopter to help with the search. Police believed Stubbs was hiding out in Flint before turning himself in after several days on the run.
Stubbs was arraigned Dec. 28, 2021, before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen; he pleaded not guilty to the two counts of attempted murder.
At his arraignment, Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Charles Quick said Stubbs displayed “an absolute disregard for human life,” by firing into a crowded bar.
“He has been known to carry a handgun with him at all times, and sometimes two of them,” Quick said at the arraignment.
Assistant public defender Charles Fleck asked for a reasonable bond, noting that Stubbs had turned himself in.
Herendeen then set bond at $350,000 cash/surety. Court records do not indicate whether Stubbs has posted a bond.
In January, prosecutors charged Stubbs with numerous additional felonies, including carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms, five counts of discharging a firearm toward a building, and receiving and concealing a firearm.
Public Defender Doug Corwin filed a motion in February to have Stubbs evaluated to determine whether his client was competent to stand trial.
Sixty-sixth District Court Judge Ward Clarkson signed an order Tuesday that declared Stubbs was competent to stand trial and able to take part in his defense.
The next scheduled court appearances for Stubbs, both before Clarkson, will be at 8:15 a.m. March 23 for a probable cause conference and 2 p.m. March 29 for a preliminary examination.
In Michigan, attempted murder is punishable by “any number of years to life” in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.