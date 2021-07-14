By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — An Owosso woman who has already served a jail sentence for meth possession and running a “party house” now may face additional jail time for allegedly violating probation by having contact with a known felon and missing several drug tests.
Jessica Brown, 24, was sentenced by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson in April 2021 to nine months in the Shiawassee County Jail and two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. She spent 246 days in jail before she was sentenced.
Brown was charged in August 2020 with two counts of meth possession, and bonded out of jail. Those charges were the result of police finding 278 grams of suspected meth in her residence. The substance was tested and turned out to be mostly bath salts. During the same encounter, police also found a .22-caliber handgun.
She was then charged in September 2020 with possession of meth, two counts of felony firearms, and maintaining a drug house, which were later dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
At Brown’s sentencing in April, prosecutors called her home “party central,” and said she had “put poison in the community” by dealing meth.
After her sentencing, Brown allegedly violated probation by missing several drug tests and having contact with known felon Christopher Loberg, who was convicted by a jury several weeks ago of felony domestic violence. Officials did not say what the alleged contact was, and it was not addressed at Tuesday’s hearing.
Loberg is currently awaiting sentencing in that case, and faces a substantial prison term due to his status as a habitual offender (fourth notice).
Clarkson adjourned the case without scheduling further proceedings so the pending charges could be filed by the prosecutor’s office.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said the newer charges would be filed when his office receives results from a lab, but did not elaborate on what the exact charges would be.
Clarkson is handling Brown’s case, which as felony charges are normally handled in circuit court, because 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart recused himself due to a prior family-related case of Brown’s he oversaw.
Brown has numerous civil infractions, and misdemeanor and felony convictions that date to 2013, and has had civil actions filed at least twice, once in small claims court, and was evicted from her residence following her August and September 2020 criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.