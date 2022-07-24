OWOSSO — Sue Whipple didn’t want Owosso’s first impression to be an overgrown, nasty, muddy mess with tree limbs hanging on the ground and 3-f0ot high weeds.
She said she “took it upon herself” starting in March to clean up “The Bark Park” dog park at Collamer Park, one of the first sights on Owosso’s south side of town.
Whipple said after her husband died of cancer in 2017, people kept telling her to get a furry companion. She adopted a golden lab, Beau, in December 2019. She said she didn’t initially plan on keeping Beau, but became attached with him and changed her mind.
“He’s a sweet dog; he gets along with everyone and is even-tempered. He does well with the other dogs,” Whipple said.
Needing to find somewhere for Beau to run, she looked at “The Bark Park” and wasn’t immediately impressed.
“The park looked like it had been forgotten,” Whipple said. “It wasn’t a good representation of Owosso.”
Christina McKone has been coming to the dog park since adopting a golden retriever, who she calls Sunny D, in October 2020. She said she’d never had a dog before adopting him, but looked for a dog to help cope with isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He was a companion during the really rough times of that year and ever since then, I’m a dog person,” she said. “I was nervous at first, but I’ve fallen in love with him.”
McKone said she also adopted a Scotch collie, Junnie B, and has been taking her dogs to The Bark Park since 2020, and has been involved in the cleanup since. She said her pastor, who is on the Shiawassee County Parks and Recreation Commission, encouraged her and Whipple to attend a meeting, where Whipple told the commission her plans to clean the park.
Whipple’s crew went to work, and after the meeting, teamed up with the Parks and Recreation Commission. The group trimmed trees, which were hauled to the front of the park and picked up by the city of Owosso; replaced mud with pea gravel; and re-wired a fence that she said previously had loose wiring, allowing dogs to escape, among other changes made to the park. Whipple said the commission still mows the grass and trims trees.
“It’s come a long ways,” Whipple said. “You could barely read the sign at the entrance of the park, because the weeds were tall.”
Whipple said the community’s help in the project was not limited to the commission. She said Bill and Jon Nash of Nash Nurseries donated a red oak tree, and Tom Wheeler from the county donated picnic tables.
Whipple has also donated resources for the dogs at the park, including water bowls, dog toys and bags for owners to clean up after their dogs. McKone called Whipple the “mayor of the dog park.” Whipple has assembled a community that typically meets at the park twice a day.
“Sue’s really inspired all of us,” McKone said. “She’s a dog lover and she brings treats for all the dogs. I can take my dogs to a nice place, and we all know each other’s dog’s names. I’ve become a part of her community.”
