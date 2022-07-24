Bark Park cleanup

Sue Whipple led a group to help clean up The Bark Park at Owosso’s Collamer Park.

Argus-Press Photo

Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Sue Whipple didn’t want Owosso’s first impression to be an overgrown, nasty, muddy mess with tree limbs hanging on the ground and 3-f0ot high weeds.

She said she “took it upon herself” starting in March to clean up “The Bark Park” dog park at Collamer Park, one of the first sights on Owosso’s south side of town.

