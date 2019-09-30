READY TO ROLL

Argus-Press Photo/Sally York READY TO ROLLOwosso Township Fire Department Engineer Dan Somers, left, and Assistant Chief Michael Thornburg stand Friday in front of the department’s new fire engine, a custom-made Smeal that arrived Wednesday at its new home, Fire Station One. The cost of $558,000 was paid for with the department’s savings, Thornburg said. The new truck will replace a 1995 Smeal the department has sold to a fire department in South Carolina. The township has nine fire vehicles between its two stations.

New Fire Truck

