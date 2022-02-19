OWOSSO — One person has been taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they are listed in critical condition, after a fire at an Owosso home on Friday. A second has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with the blaze.
Owosso Fire Department crews arrived on the scene of the fire — in the 1400 block of S. Chipman St. — at 8:13 a.m.
City firefighters were assisted by the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, the Owosso Township Fire Department, the Mobile Medical Response ambulance service, the Corunna Area Ambulance Service and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department.
The arson suspect was found hiding in the basement of the burned home and has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail. The suspect is a resident of the home, according to police. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the Michigan State Police Department assiting Owosso PD.
