Man charged with arson, assault in Owosso house fire

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged by prosecutors Tuesday with first-degree arson and felonious assault for allegedly starting a fire at a Chipman Street residence Friday that left one person in critical condition.
Tim Clancy, 36, was arraigned on the two felony counts Tuesday before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office has been appointed as counsel.
City of Owosso firefighters responded to the fire on the 1400 block of S. Chipman St. shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, and were assisted by the Corunna-Caledonia and Owosso Township Fire Departments, the Mobile Medical Response ambulance service, the Corunna Area Ambulance Service and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with the Michigan State Police Department assisting Owosso police.
Clancy was allegedly found hiding in the basement of the residence and was arrested at the scene. He has been held at the Shiawassee County Jail since his arrest.
