OWOSSO — The God Squad Relay for Life team is hosting a benefit garage sale at 735 Woodlawn Ave.
The sale is slated for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 and 21, and begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
All proceeds will benefit Relay for Life. The group also is accepting bottle and can donations.
