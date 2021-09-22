OWOSSO — The city brush pickup program begins Sept. 29.
It’s not necessary to register for pickup. Brush shouldn’t be placed curbside earlier than the Sunday evening prior to pickup commencement.
The leaf/brush dropoff site on Aiken Road just south of Industrial Drive is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
Brush must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on pickup day.
Brush must be no larger than 3 inches in diameter and no longer than 8 feet long.
For more information, call (989) 725-0550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.