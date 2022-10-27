OWOSSO — The closure of M-21 between Washington and Park streets has been extended again, as the city of Owosso announced the road closure will last through the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.
The route, which was shut down for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement, was originally supposed to reopen Monday. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the city said “ the plan is for contractors to begin getting asphalt in place this evening (Tuesday, 10/25). Wednesday’s forecast is not looking good for asphalt, so the final course of asphalt is planned for (today).”
