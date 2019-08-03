OWOSSO — The public is invited to a “Blessing of the Pets” at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Owosso First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St.
Participants will celebrate the joy and comfort pets add to their lives by bringing their dog, cat, hamster or other pet to the special blessing service led by the Rev. Deane Wyllys.
Along with pets, bring lawn chairs and comfort items for pets. Park in the lot at the north end of the building.
For more information, call the church at (989) 725-2201, visit owossofumc.org or their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.