OWOSSO — SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee counties is hosting several events this month for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
n Tuesday: Wear Teal Day (Teal is the official color for Sexual Assault Awareness Month)
n April 12: Ring of Silence Movie Screening at Baker College of Owosso Welcome Center (5 to 7 p.m.). Sponsored by the Human Trafficking Task Force of Shiawassee County.
n April 21: Ring of Silence Movie Screening at Baker College of Owosso Welcome Center (6 to 8 p.m.). Sponsored by the Human Trafficking Task Force of Shiawassee County.
n April 23: “Walk In Their Shoes” event at the Riverwalk Loop Trail in Downtown Owosso (9 a.m. to noon). Email Stephanie Molnar, program director/clinical supervisor, at stephanie@thesafecenter.org, or call (989) 723-9716) to learn more and get registered.
n April 27: Wear Denim Day. This is an annual sexual assault awareness event that works to start conversations about the destructive attitudes surrounding sexual assault, such as victim blaming.
For up-to-date information on SafeCenter’s activities, “like” and “follow” the SafeCenter on Facebook. To learn more about SafeCenter, domestic violence and sexual assault, or to get connected to us for services, visit thesafecenter.org, or call toll-free at 877-952-7283.
