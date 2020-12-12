OWOSSO — In order to help groups impacted by COVID-19, the Owosso Area Ministerial Alliance (OAMA) has donated to two local nonprofits — providing $1,000 to The Salvation Army and $400 to Homeless Angels.
“Our community has been generous in contributing goods and services to our relief efforts and to our store, but cash is our greatest need, right now,” Salvation Army Lt. Justin Steckbauer said after accepting the OAMA’s check. “We also need Christmas toys and bellringers to collect holiday donations at locations around town,” he adds.
Homeless Angels, a street-based ministry headquartered in Lansing, serves Shiawassee County with a facility in Owosso. A community-funded agency without reliance on government grants, the agency’s goal is to get the homeless into permanent housing, the group said.
“OAMA has helped to provide and serve meals at Homeless Angels in Owosso,” OAMA Secretary Deb Grazier said. “We’re happy we can help this worthy ministry pay the bills in caring for the least fortunate in our community.”
Founded more than 50 years ago, the Owosso Area Ministerial Alliance is a consortium of local church leaders.
