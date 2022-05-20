Owosso water main project to start Monday

OWOSSO — The city’s Center Street water main replacement project from King Street to North Street will begin Monday.
The new water main will be placed outside of the street within the east right-of-way, the city of Owosso said in a Facebook post earlier this week. The street will be closed to through traffic, though all local traffic will be maintained.
City officials estimate the project is to be complete by the end of August.
