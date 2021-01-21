Owosso council OKs historic director contract

OWOSSO — The director of the Owosso Historical Commission (OHC) has a new independent contractor agreement and a pay raise — with a string attached.
The Owosso City Council voted 6-1 to approve a new independent contractor agreement between OHC and Albert Martenis, who replaced Robert Doran in early 2020, with a term of 18 months.
However, council added a caveat: The 17-percent pay increase provided for in the contract, bringing the total salary to $32,000 per year, must come from OHC fundraising, not city funds.
A memo to council from OHC said the pay increase was justified because Martenis’ duties have been expanded.
Although fundraising was limited in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, typically OHC earns money from Curwood Castle tours, an annual home tour, a Christmas party and other fundraisers.
The city of Owosso shares management responsibility with OHC for such city assets as Curwood Castle and Gould House, and allocates $40,000 per year to OHC for salaries and wages.
