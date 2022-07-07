CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to several felony charges Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court, and will either receive a prison sentence or be admitted to one of Shiawassee County’s treatment courts.
Jovi Doyle pleaded guilty to felony counts of attempted third-degree home invasion and two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, all of which carry habitual offender-third notice charging enhancements. He also pleaded guilty to felony counts of resisting/obstructing police and attempted home invasion, both of which are not charged as habitual offender counts.
Doyle admitted to running from Owosso police in December 2021, before hiding in the residence of an acquaintance, and refusing to exit when ordered to do so by police.
“The officer pulled into my grandparents’ driveway, and I knew they were going to arrest me,” Doyle told Judge Matthew Stewart. “I made the decision to run. It was a bad decision. In the process of running, I hurt my leg and fell into a fencepost and ripped my leg apart. I ran to my friend’s house, and he wasn’t home. The babysitter was there and she let me in. I guess the owner, his wife, didn’t want me that day, but I was there the day before that.”
He eventually exited the residence and was arrested.
Stewart accepted Doyle’s guilty pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19. He remanded Doyle to the custody of the Shiawassee County Jail until sentencing.
Defense attorney Matt McKone indicated that he would be submitting an application on his client’s behalf, seeking to enter one of the county’s treatment courts.
Stewart warned Doyle that if consecutive sentencing is imposed, he could face up to a maximum of 14 years in prison. However, he complimented Doyle on seeking to join one of the treatment courts, likely Drug Court or Swift & Sure Probation, but could not promise Doyle would be admitted.
Doyle was also charged in a separate file with felony third-degree child abuse, and aggravated assault (domestic violence), but those charges were dismissed as a part of the plea deal reached Wednesday with prosecutors.
According to court records, Doyle has prior convictions for use of a revoked or canceled financial transaction device (misdemeanor) in 2014, misdemeanor fugitive from justice in 2014, felony larceny from a building in 2015, and soliciting another to obtain ephedrine/pseudoephedrine in 2016.
Circuit Court records indicate Doyle was sentenced to at least 20 months in prison for the soliciting charge by Stewart in 2016.
