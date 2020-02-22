OWOSSO —On Thursday The Home Office Realty celebrated 20 years of business.
The company is owned by husband and wife team John and Morgan Beilfuss.
The name “The Home Office Realty” didn’t come by accident, John Beilfuss said. For the first five years of its existence, the couple operated out of an office located in their home.
Beilfuss recalled a time when he was taking a nap in his living room and someone walked in and asked, “Is this the real estate office?”
He said after that, the couple decided it was time to get a separate office — and the business has been located at 209 W. Main St. in Owosso ever since.
That was in 2005, and Beilfuss said he has thoroughly enjoyed serving the real estate needs of the residents of Shiawassee County, and added his family’s roots run deep in the area.
“Wilkinson Road is actually named after my great-grandfather,” Beilfuss said.
He said he is also a big proponent of the industry in general.
“It doesn’t take a college degree or a lot of money to start doing. To me, it’s the epitome of the American dream. You work hard, be honest, and if you’re truly concerned about your customers and clients — it will reward you. It has done that for us,” Beilfuss said.
Personally, he has been in the real-estate business for 38 years in total. He credited his team of agents for making his business such a success, specifically his wife. He said she’s the best real estate agent in Shiawassee County.
On Thursday, Beilfuss recognized four of his agents for their accomplishments. Jacob Newman was awarded the Rising Star Award. In 2019, he had over $8 million in sales.
Morgan Beilfuss was named Shiawassee County’s number one selling realtor. In 2019, she had over $20 million in residential sales.
Debbie Minton was honored for 25 years in the real estate industry, and Sue Matznick was honored for having 30 years.
