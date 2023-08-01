OWOSSO — Today is the grand opening of a sizable new facility looking to put a sizable dent in Shiawassee County’s childcare shortfall.

The Memorial Healthcare Children’s Academy is a 20,000 square foot space at 1488 N. M-52 in Owosso. Formerly a banquet facility, it has been transformed into what organization literature describes as a “state of the art” childcare center, designed to foster “a sustainable learning environment for enrolled children” — though it retains the ornate spiral staircase that once served as an excellent staging ground for wedding photos.

