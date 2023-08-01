OWOSSO — Today is the grand opening of a sizable new facility looking to put a sizable dent in Shiawassee County’s childcare shortfall.
The Memorial Healthcare Children’s Academy is a 20,000 square foot space at 1488 N. M-52 in Owosso. Formerly a banquet facility, it has been transformed into what organization literature describes as a “state of the art” childcare center, designed to foster “a sustainable learning environment for enrolled children” — though it retains the ornate spiral staircase that once served as an excellent staging ground for wedding photos.
Following a 5 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, the academy is hosting an open house that will last until 7 p.m. tonight.
Interested parents are invited to visit, children in tow, for tours of the facility and an opportunity to meet the staff. Kids, meanwhile, can participate in a scavenger hunt, face painting or have fun with balloon animals. There will also be a custard food truck on hand offering free sundaes.
If parents who attend the open house find the academy to their liking, they will have the option to enroll their kids on the spot — or a few of them will anyway.
The academy can accomodate 130 children, from infants to age 12, but many of its classrooms are already full, a testament to the extensive demand for added childcare in the area.
“We have very little space left. We’re almost at capacity already,” MCA Executive Director Adam Grass said. “We still have some room in the older kids, but the younger ones — under 3 is where the serious need is at in the community, not just here (but) everywhere. They are the ones you can’t get care for.”
Fast-tracking the academy became a priority for Memorial — Shiawassee County’s largest employer — after receiving numerous requests from its staff for added childcare capacity.
“Memorial had had a lot of engagement from employees needing child care,” Grass said.
This sentiment was also expressed by Memorial CEO Brian Long in a March press release.
“The Memorial Childcare Academy was developed to address the growing need for high-quality early childhood care in Owosso and will serve as an additional benefit for our employees and community,” Long said. “Our academy will help balance the demand of raising a family while pursuing personal endeavors, offering parents and guardians the peace of mind that their children will be safely cared for in an active and educational environment.”
But the facility isn’t exclusively open to kids of Memorial workers.
“Memorial’s goal in all of this is to meet the need,” Grass said. “They’re really trying to capture and meet the needs of not only their workforce, but the community as a whole.”
Grass said it was easy to see the potential for a childcare facility when he and other MCA stakeholders first looked at the former banquet center, which he believes shut down sometime during the pandemic.
“It was like a blank canvas,” he recalled. “We walked in and said, ‘OK. this can be done, this is what we need to do.’ I kind of knew what we would need to hit the kind of demand I thought we would get here, so me and Memorial and one of their architects sat down and said this is what we want, so they essentially drew this up.”
The cost for pupils to attend the MCA depend on age and part-time or full-time status. For a child under 3, the cost for full-time enrollment is $300 per week, while part-time is $150. That goes down to $225 and $140 for preschoolers 3 and above. Before and after school care for elementary students is $85 per week, while after school care alone is $50.
The higher cost for the youngest children is mandated by state regulations regarding the required ratio of staff to students. At all age levels, tuition includes lunch and snacks from menus curated by Memorial dietitians.
The MCA staff roster also includes a pediatric registered nurse who can monitor the health of students.
“We’ve thought of everything from food to physical movement, and that’s why we put the climbing walls into the rooms —- to keep kids active,” Grass said. “We’re really trying to set them up for a good approach to the rest of their lives.”
Alyssa Lawton of Owosso, a mother of three, is one of many parents enthusiastic for the Academy’s formal opening. Lawton works in the hospital in the revenue integrity department.
“I have heard a lot of good things about (the Academy),” Lawton said. She was especially interested in exploring preschool options for her youngest, who is 4.
“It was tough to find child care when I moved here,” she said.
“There are limited options and I know there were a lot of people wanting something for the hospital employees, so this has been great. There are a lot of people who are really excited to see it open.”
For more information, call (989) 720-2152.
