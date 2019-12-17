Owosso voters to decide new street bond proposal

OWOSSO — With funds from a $10-million street bond Owosso residents approved in 2016 almost spent, a second $10-million street bond proposal is going on the March 10, 2020, ballot.
At a regular Owosso City Council meeting Monday, council members voted 6-0 to place a new 20-year, $10 million bond proposal before voters. Council member Nick Pidek was absent.
“The city engineer estimated that the first bond would halt the decline of city streets,” City Manager Nathan Henne said. “We have made improvements to 17 percent of the roads that were rated fair to poor.
“Another $10 million would reverse that process and actually improve overall the street system in the city.”
Since the vote in 2016, bond funds have been used to improve sections of Chestnut, Chipman, Stewart, Oliver, Monroe, McMillan, Gould, Howard, Stewart, Olmstead, Harding, Hanover, Washington, Ryan, 7th, North, Abrey, Allendale, Monroe, Palmer, Wiliams, Cedar, Clark and Summit streets.
Next year, the city is targeting sections of Center, North, Gould, Stewart and Maple streets. Projects for 2021-23 include improving sections of North (M-52 to Hickory) and Chipman streets.
Many of the completed street projects included work beneath the road, such as the replacement of water mains. Additional streets identified for paving projects that are not yet funded include sections of Ball, Broadway, Cedar, Clinton, Mason and Monroe.
In 2017-18, Owosso used $4.34 million from bond proceeds for a total cost of $9.475 million, including grants and special assessments, on street projects. In 2018-19, $2.578 million in bond proceeds was used for a total cost of $4.389 million.
In 2019-20, $2.373 million in bond dollars will be used on street projects, for a total cost of $4.69 million. In 2020-21, $817,000 from the bond is planned to be used for a total cost of $3.11 million. The road projects planned for 2021-23 would use $200,979 from bond dollars for a total cost of $1.716 million.
By the end of the next fiscal year, City Manager Nathan Henne said, the $10 million in bond money approved in 2016 will be gone.
Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said he hoped residents are pleased with the road improvements performed so far. He said he believes fixing the city’s streets is a worthy goal.
By placing the proposal on the ballot, the city is letting “the people decide,” Eveleth said.
“It’s an important thing, trying to be proactive and not let the roads continue to deteriorate, which will cost residents more money,” council member Lori Bailey said.
If the new bond is approved by residents, the term would be 20 years (the life of the average street). The first year, the millage rate would be 1.97 to 2.56 mills, with an average of 2.55 to 2.98 mills, Henne said.
Council members said they will form a committee to get the word out and educate people on the new bond proposal.
