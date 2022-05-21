‘Father of Soccer’ Parker is 2022 Curwood Grand Marshal

By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Hugh Parker may be the 2022 Curwood Festival Grand Marshal, but you’d never hear it from him.
Modesty is the watchword with others describing Parker’s demeanor and contributions to the community, but that only made festival organizers all the more eager to recognize him.
“Hugh (Parker) has been described as a quiet, unassuming, unpretentious guy who gets things done without public fanfare,” reads a statement from Curwood Festival chair Kara Perry.
Perry’s statement also listed off Parker’s many volunteering efforts — ““Hugh … has devoted much of his life to many community organizations including Respite of Shiawassee, Owosso Sports Boosters, YMCA, Owosso Walls of Warmth and Owosso Church of Nazarene, to name a few.
“He and his wife Mary have a long history of supporting the Leader Dogs for the Blind program, raising more than a dozen dogs,” Perry concluded.
Parker was recognized Friday evening at the Hugh Parker Soccer Complex by the Curwood Festival board, which presented him with a handsome plaque with his name and a photo of the Curwood Castle affirming his marshal status.
“Curwood has become the essence of this community, and it’s a real honor to be recognized as such,” Parker said. “There have been some very fine people that have gone before me.”
Parker, who recently turned 79, gave kudos to the Owosso community he’s lived in for many years, saying he, “couldn’t ask for a better place to be.
“It’s a very giving community and the things that I have attempted along with others, including my wife, shows the quality of individuals that work here,” Parker said. “Owosso’s a wonderful place to bring kids up, it’s a wonderful school system and has a lot of opportunities for kids to develop athletically and intellectually.”
The name of the soccer complex is no coincidence — Parker has long been active in all things soccer related in the Owosso community, serving as a constant promoter of the sport, as well as a coach and referee. Parker said when he developed his namesake complex, about 40 years ago — partnering with the city, school board, YMCA and Rotary Club of Owosso — the community went from “zero kids playing soccer to about 500 in two or three years.”
Per Curwood Festival brass, Parker was nominated by five people. John Morovitz, one of the nominators, was Curwood’s Grand Marshal in 2007. Morovitz called Parker the “Father of Soccer” in Owosso.
“Hugh, who I’ve known for many years, truly fits the definition of unsung hero. He’s done so much for this community, and he’s so modest, quiet and self-spoken that I wanted somebody to recognize him,” Morovitz said.
The 45th Curwood Festival kicks off June 2. Information about the festival can be found at www.curwoodfestival.com.
