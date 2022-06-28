OWOSSO — The city of Owosso’s next brush pickup begins Wednesday.
Department of Public Works crews will begin to cover the entire city Wednesday, moving along as brush volumes permit and record each street as it is completed. It may take several days for brush to be picked up throughout the entire city. No return trips will be permitted once DPW crews have completed brush pick-up on a street.
Residents are urged to use the city of Owosso leaf/brush drop off site located on Aiken Road (just south of Industrial Drive). The Aiken Road compost site reopened April 2 and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until the end of the leaf season. Grass clippings are now accepted at the Aiken Road compost site.
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
Brush pickup will continue on the last Wednesday of each month through Oct. 22. It is not necessary to call to register your address for pickup. Residents should not place brush curbside earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pick-up date.
