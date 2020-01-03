OWOSSO — Police are investigating the apparent drug overdose death of a 13-month-old girl after the child was taken off life support Dec. 30.
The female child allegedly ingested a parent’s illegal drugs on the afternoon of Dec. 20, 2019, at home. Owosso EMTs and police were called when the child stopped breathing. The girl was taken to Lansing’s Sparrow hospital.
The child was taken off life support when doctors determined there was no brain activity.
No charges have been filed against the parent to whom the drugs allegedly belonged. The Argus-Press does not typically identify suspects before charges are filed.
Police would not confirm the parent’s identity.
“We’re investigating a suspicious death, and that’s all I can say,” Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said this week.
