OWOSSO — The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club is launching its second year of the fundraiser Flags Over Shiawassee.
The fundraiser benefits Shiawassee County children while providing residents a chance to express patriotism. Kiwanians provide all the setup and removal.
For $40 per season, Kiwanis members will keep a flag flying in any county resident’s yard for five holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/Sept. 11 and Veterans Day.
Club members will insert a PVC sleeve in the ground on a participant’s property. No brackets or fixtures will be attached to the house. Kiwanians will place a 3-by-5-foot, American-made flag on a 10-foot pole into the sleeve before each holiday. Within a week after each holiday, Kiwanians will collect the flags and store them for the next holiday. Because the sleeve is below ground level, residents can easily remove the flag to mow over the sleeve.
Applications and/or information for the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club’s Flags Over Shiawassee can be obtained by calling Matt Peisert at (517) 281-4905, Brent Singer at (989) 436-1075 or Kimberly Singer (989) 277-9292.
