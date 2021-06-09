LANSING — Owosso Main Steet Friday was announced as one of five grant winners through Michigan’s Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
The Downtown Development Authority was awarded $20,000 for streetscaping, such as flower beds, benches and bike racks.
Five communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $100,000 in grants to support downtown enhancement and improvement projects, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.
“As our district evolves out of the pandemic, this Michigan Main Street Vibrancy Grant is catalytic funding that will aid in the reactivation of our downtown streetscape,” Owosso Main Street/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams said in a press release. “We continue to appreciate our partnership with Michigan Main Street and their support of our community.”
In addition to owosso, Lansing, Grayling, Blissfield and Three Rivers also received $20,000 grants.
“Thriving, attractive downtowns are vital to creating unique places where people want to live, work, visit and play,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a press release. “With today’s grants, these communities are taking important steps toward strengthening their core commercial districts and driving economic growth in the community. As we jumpstart our economy and begin a quintessential Michigan summer, I am excited for vibrant downtown areas to be full of life once again.”
The Main Street Vibrancy Grant Program is intended to provide grants of $20,000 to Select or Master level Michigan Main Street communities for projects that enhance the vibrancy and economic vitality of Michigan Main Street downtowns.
Projects could include pop-up shop programs, implementation of a marketing or advertising campaign, physical improvements such as new seating, seasonal infrastructure, signage, or art, and other transformative projects that help create a sense of place and a more vibrant community.
Grayling plans to use funding for a downtown clock, outdoor seating, sanitation stations, crosswalk art and wayfinding.
Blissfield will fund mini-park revitalization and a gazebo for food truck park, art events, and outdoor space activation.
Downtown Lansing Inc. is planning a business incubator space and Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will fund downtown in bloom — public art upgrades to murals and art inspired banners, lighting, bistro seating, and outdoor games (chess and ping pong tables).
“These communities have all worked diligently to enhance the sense of place and vibrancy in their downtowns, engage residents and businesses, and drive economic growth,” said Michelle Parkkonen, director of Community Development Technical Assistance Programs at the MEDC. “Today’s Vibrancy grants will help further strengthen the downtowns and commercial districts in these communities, helping their businesses grow while also building unique places that are attractive to residents and visitors.”
The Michigan Main Street Center supports local communities across Michigan as they implement the Main Street Four-Point approach, a strategy encouraging economic development through historic preservation in ways appropriate for the modern marketplace. The program aims to create communities distinguished by a “sense of place.”
As part of the Select Level of Michigan Main Street, communities receive five years of intensive technical assistance from MEDC with a focus on revitalization strategies designed to attract new residents, business investments, economic growth and job creation to their central business districts.
After communities have completed the Select Level of the program, they can participate in the Master Level, a two-year commitment that includes additional training and networking and mentoring opportunities.
The 24 communities currently participating in the Michigan Main Street at the select and master levels include the five grant winners, as well as, Boyne City, Charlevoix, Charlotte, Cheboygan, Eaton Rapids, Evart, Grand Haven, Grosse Pointe, Howell, Lapeer, Mexicantown Hubbard Communities (Detroit), Milan, Niles, Historic North End (Detroit), Old Town (Lansing), Otsego, Saline, Sault Ste. Marie and Wayland.
