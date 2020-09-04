CORUNNA — An Owosso man lost his chance Thursday morning to have a felony methamphetamine possession charge scrubbed from his record after he violated several conditions of his bond.
Michael Campbell, 32, was charged with possession of meth March 2. He later reached a “7411” agreement with prosecutors, under which he would plead guilty and be sentenced to a term of probation. Once he had completed probation successfully, the conviction would have been expunged from his record.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday, however, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Campbell to undergo a drug test before he would continue bond. Campbell tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
In addition, Campbell has an active warrant for his arrest in Ohio, and was convicted of misdemeanor driving without a license while on bond in July.
“The only thing I asked… was that Mr. Campbell refrain from using controlled substances,” Stewart said. “He signed an acknowledgement in district court that he would not… For a number of reasons, bond is not appropriate for you.”
Stewart ordered Campbell remanded to the Shiawassee County Jail after defense counsel John Ryan said his client wanted to withdraw his plea. No further court dates have yet been set.
Campbell was arraigned March 17 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan. He pleaded not guilty at that time. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but Campbell had been free until Thursday morning.
Campbell’s criminal history dates to at least 2005 when he was charged with two counts of second-degree home invasion; he later pleaded guilty. Court records indicate he served 133 days in jail and was sentenced to probation.
Campbell was also charged with felony breaking into a vehicle in 2005, but that charge was eventually dismissed. He also has numerous misdemeanor convictions and minor traffic-related civil infractions dating back to at least 2007.
