OWOSSO — Organizers of tonight’s Holiday Market inside The Armory are aiming to give the community a place to do one-stop Christmas shopping.
From 5 to 8 p.m. at the free event, more than 40 vendors will be selling a wide variety of goods suitable for holiday gifts — and they are all handmade or homegrown.
“There are so many benefits to shopping local,” said Josephine Brown, director of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, host of Holiday Market.
“We have done everything we can to make it possible for you to do all of your Christmas shopping in one place. We’ve covered a variety of people on your shopping list.”
Brown said the farmers market is trying to make it easier than ever to shop local by featuring 43 vendors all set up at the same time on the first floor and lower level of The Armory.
That’s the most vendors the farmers market has ever hosted at an indoor event, she said.
“We are maxed out,” Brown said, adding that there will be plenty of room for shoppers to navigate from booth to booth.
Holiday Market begins with a number of woodworker vendors selling cutting boards, planters, boxes, ornaments and other unique gifts made of wood, and other vendors offering a wide range of handmade jewelry.
Edible gift items include cheese from a Grand Rapids vendor and a variety of such baked goods as breads, cookies and hot cocoa bombs. One vendor will sell mulling spices, added to cider or wine, along with cider.
Owosso’s Fortune House will be on hand selling soup, egg rolls and tea.
Some vendors will sell flowers and winter greens, dried and fresh, including wreaths and boughs, offered by local greenhouses, growers and farmers, Brown said.
Another seller will offer fleece ponchos, for car seats or children.
“We’re going to have a big selection of produce, too — squash, potatoes, turnips and lettuce,” she said.
In fact, many regular vendors at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market are coming to Holiday Market, Brown said.
One benefit of the Holiday Market is that there won’t be any of the shipping delays or supply shortages customers might experience shopping elsewhere, she said.
Another benefit: “The money is going right back into the community and local businesses.” Most vendors will accept either cash or credit card, she said.
“We’re all really excited to do this with the Owosso community,” Brown said. “Our vendors know Owosso always shows up and supports local businesses. We know the Holiday Market won’t be any different.”
She said she appreciated the help from The Armory and Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce in maximizing space for vendors.
“We are excited for the Holiday Market to come to The Armory,” Chamber Vice President John Adams said. “It will be a great event with two floors of local artisans and an opportunity to find unique gifts for the holiday season. The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market always features excellent shopping and showcases local businesses.”
