OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare is hosting the Michigan Harvest Gathering food drive today through Nov. 2.
The event is an annual statewide campaign that raises food and funds for Michigan’s emergency food response.
In Michigan, 16 percent of households struggle to put food on the table and 21 percent of children do not know where their next meal will come from, according to data from the Food Bank Council of Michigan.
The emergency food program benefits hungry Michigan families through the Food Bank Council of Michigan’s member food banks and more than 3,000 community agencies including food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. All the food and other products collected during the campaign stay in the community to help residents in need.
Non-perishable and non-expired food items can be dropped off at either Memorial Healthcare’s main lobby or Riverwalk Cafe.
For more information, call Jason Jensen at (989) 729-4775.
