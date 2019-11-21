OWOSSO — Area nonprofit groups Tuesday came together to provide residents an easy way to select an organization to support in an effort to improve the community.
Raise Up Shiawassee County hosted Find Your nonprofit Soulmate at The Armory, attracting numerous people seeking out volunteer opportunities in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, a global day of volunteering, taking place Dec. 3
The event was organized by the Cook Family Foundation, Shiawassee Community Foundation, United Way of Gennessee and Shiawassee County, the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and the Shiawassee County Chamber of Commerce. Nineteen nonprofit groups took part.
Shiawassee Community Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Renwick said she thought the event was a big success.
“I wanted to thank all of the nonprofits who collaborated on this event. They did a great job making the “Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate” event fun and inviting at The Armory,” she said. “We had a good number of youth attend the event and they were truly interested in finding out about local volunteer opportunities. Also, the adults that attended seemed very interested in committing to a local nonprofit for volunteering.”
Groups taking part included The Arc Mid-Michigan, Child Advocacy Center, Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council, DeVries Nature Conservancy, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Durand Union Station, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run, Great Start Shiawassee, The Laingsburg Clothesline, Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, Memorial Healthcare Foundation, Pregnancy Resource Center, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, Shiawassee Arts Center, Shiawassee Hope, Shiawassee Humane Society and Shiawassee Hunger Network.
“These nonprofits give back to the community too and they need help in doing so. A lot of community members want to give back but they don’t always know where or how. Sometimes they don’t realize the littlest things they could do and the opportunities available,” Renwick said.
Representatives answered questions from prospective volunteers and explained what volunteering would be like.
“We have a really impressive group of nonprofit organizations in our community that are locally based and really understand our local community and local volunteers are a big part of their success. I’ve observed how much more we get done when we come together. Different organizations, community groups, businesses all working together to improve the community is always a win,” said Tom Cook, president of the Cook Family Foundation.
Many of the nonprofits are part of the Cook Family Foundation’s Nonprofit Capacity Building Program. The program aims to strengthen Shiawassee area nonprofits, providing things such as technical assistance and grant-writing assistance.
County Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, is the executive director of Shiawassee Hope, one of the nonprofits that participated in Tuesday’s event. The group helps impoverished people with job readiness and other life skills.
“I think events like this are really important because we’re all working together to make our community better,” she said. “The truth is all of us work together all year long collaborating on different things. In a small community it really helps if we (nonprofits) can come together.”
Numerous students took part in the event. Chris Bird, a seventh-grade history teacher at Owosso Middle School, brought one of his classes.
“We have a group of middle schoolers that love giving back to the community, they came up with this last year and students realized there is just so much out there. Hearing it from me as an adviser is one thing, but sometimes just talking to the groups first hand is key,” Bird said.
Student Madelyn Usher said volunteering plays an important role.
“It’s important to volunteer because some people can’t do things and can’t afford things and they deserve a chance,” Usher said.
She is interested in volunteering with Great Start, which provides scholarships for needy families to send their kids to preschool.
“We were pleased to see a local youth group, the Builder’s Club, led by teacher, Mr. Chris Bird there for the second year in a row,” Yvette Collard, associate director of the Cook Family Foundation, said. “There were at least 20 students who stayed, checked out various nonprofits and did a great job making dog toys and decorating lunch sacks for the United Way’s free lunch program.”
