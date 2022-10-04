OWOSSO — Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting lasted just over 16 minutes, but it wasn’t without fireworks.
Owosso resident Linda Haddix addressed the council about an incident that occurred at Dick’s Auto Service in Owosso on July 5. She said her son was in possession of her vehicle when he was arrested in an incident, to which the Owosso Police Department responded. She said she requested the vehicle not be towed by Allstar Towing and Repair, whom the city entered into a three-year contract with in June, but was denied her wish.
“I specifically told the officer do not call Allstar (Towing). I do not want them touching my vehicle. I told them to call (Richard Mauer), owner of Dick’s Auto Service or Maximum Towing Company in Corunna. (The officer) told me I didn’t have a choice.
“After he told me that I could not request them, I said ‘I’ll come get the vehicle. I’m 15 minutes out.’”
Haddix said she was charged $175 by Allstar Towing and claims that she only should’ve been charged $75, per Allstar’s contract with the City of Owosso.
“He wouldn’t take a credit card; he wouldn’t take a debit card or a certified check. He said ‘cash only.’”
Gokee, however, said that the additional $100 came from two days of storage charges at $50 per day. The contract with Allstar, according to information provided by the city, does indeed include a $50 storage fee per day (from 12:01 a.m. to midnight). Gokee said he offered to charge her $75 if she picked up the vehicle that night, but said she “was screaming” and refused.
City Manager Nathan Henne did not wish to comment further on the subject after the meeting, instead referring to the city’s response in its information packet. The response said the individual arrested was asked if he had a towing preference, to which the subject said he did not. The response said Allstar Towing had already been called before the owner of the vehicle requested a different company.
“There have been 12 tows thus far with just one complaint. Dash cam footage was reviewed from the incident that prompted the tow of the complainant’s vehicle. The individual involved was arrested so the vehicle needed to be towed. Footage shows officers asking the individual if they preferred a particular towing company. The subject replied that he did not have a preference. All Star (sic) was contacted to impound the vehicle. During the investigation, the officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle who requested a company other than All Star (sic). By now All Star (sic) had arrived on scene and had already hooked up to the vehicle to be impounded.”
Chief of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart addressed a letter to Haddix after she filed a complaint, calling the complaint “unfounded.”
“I have reviewed your complaint reference (sic) the incident that occurred on July 5, 2022 involving the impounding of your vehicle by officers from the Owosso Police Department. The review consisted of a thorough review of the police report and a review of the mobile video recorder (MVR) of the incident.
“Your complaint on this incident is unfounded; the improper towing of your vehicle did not occur. If you wish to appeal the finding of the investigation, you may contact City Manager Nathan Henne at Owosso City Hall,” the letter reads.
Lenkart said no appeal was ever filed by Haddix or her son.
According to meeting minutes, the Owosso City Council approved a contract with Allstar Towing for no-preference towing services from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025 at its June 21 meeting.
Maurer said the city should not accept the bid from Allstar Towing. He said they only charge $75 for a tow and no one could do a good job for that low of a fee. He went on to say that his company has held the no-preference towing contract for the last six years and did a good job, and the city shouldn’t be looking for firms outside the City to perform these services, per meeting minutes.
Allstar Towing has previously been the subject of controversy in Shiawassee County. Rob Lepley, owner of Lepley’s and Sons Towing, filed a lawsuit against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole in 2019 claiming BeGole was funneling business to Allstar Towing. The suit, which claimed that BeGole “unfairly favored Allstar Towing, whose owner (Richard Gokee, Jr.) is BeGole’s friend,” was dismissed with prejudice by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis, per previous Argus-Press reporting.
Allstar Towing also made headlines in June after audio recordings were obtained by The Argus-Press in which Gokee Jr. identifies himself and, among other things, appeared to claim favored status with the county’s “on call” towing rotation.
