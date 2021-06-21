Owosso Township fire chief to retire

OWOSSO TWP. — Chief David Johnson is retiring at the end of the month after 50 years of service with the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department.
“A fire department is a big family,” Johnson said. “We can butt heads and argue over the most trivial things like any family. But when it hits the fan, the guys are shoulder-to-shoulder and back-to-back … Sometimes people think we’re crazy for being firefighters. We’re either glory hunters, or we’re sadistic or something because we see the fires and the death and all that … I always felt that I should give back.”
Johnson, who joined the department June 21, 1971 — a month after marrying his wife Patsy, so the couple also just celebrated their 50th anniversary. They have two children and four grandchildren.
“No matter what I do, she supports me,” Johnson said. “We’re best friends. If I ever say I have a best friend, it’s Patsy.”
Johnson has also worked several civilian jobs: a designer for Midland Brake Corporation; senior designer for General Motors from 1990 to 2008; secretary of the Michigan State Firefighter’s Association from 2010 to 2012; and licensed builder.
After graduating from high school in 1967, Johnson attended Mott Coummunity College and obtained an associate’s degree in mechanical design engineering.
In June 1974, Johnson was promoted to Owosso Township fire captain, and appointed assistant fire chief in March 1979. He has also been the training officer, responsible for department training, since 1979. Johnson was appointed fire chief in January 2010.
Johnson said one of the things he’s proudest of is the department’s improvement in equipment compared to when he began, such as having new trucks and engines, and especially extraction equipment, and safety equipment for firefighters.
But over the course of 50 years, Johnson said not all the memories are positive.
Some involve children who were injured or killed. He said members of the department, when that happens, talk to each other about what they saw, and it’s a therapeutic experience.
“If there’s any that really bothered me, it’s children in car accidents,” Johnson said. “I remember we had one on West M-21 and a child went halfway through the windshield. And the child was dead. That bothered me because I had little ones at the time.”
He also remembers many large fires and working with other departments, including blazes at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts and Capitol Bowl.
“You name it, in 50 years, whatever big fires we’ve had, I’ve been a part of it,” Johnson said. “We made a pretty good save on the Lebowsky Center. It was still standing.”
Current Assistant Chief Mike Ardelean will assume the role of Chief when Johnson retires.
“Chief Johnson is a great fire chief,” Ardelean said. “It’s incredible he put in 50 years in fire service. He was a great leader and pulled the guys together, always did the right thing. He gave up most of his life to fire service. Firefighters are a different breed. We miss birthdays and Christmas. Dave was one of those. He’s a great guy and I wish him well. He’s done a lot for me over the years. I’ll be happy to be half as good as him.”
