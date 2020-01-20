Pro-level prank

OWOSSO —According to developer Randy Woodworth, the banner outside the Matthews Building saying a Panera Bread is coming was nothing more than a prank.
The sign was placed there by an unknown person or persons, apparently over the weekend, leading to speculation that the national retailer had inked a deal to move into or demolish the Matthews Building and build anew.
“Somebody put a sign up as a prank. I think somebody thought it would be funny to put it up there so they took it from somewhere else,” Woodworth said.
He said the situation was confusing to just about everyone involved because Woodworth does represent the owner of the building, Nemer Haddad, and the realty company has been in talks with several national retailers, including Panera Bread, about moving into the building.
Woodworth said when he saw the sign he assumed that a deal had been reached and that maybe he was just out of the loop, so he posted a photo of the Panera banner to Facebook.
“It turns I wasn’t out of the loop because there wasn’t one. As I’m talking with the developers and reps with Panera Bread this morning, nobody knows where that came from. It was just an incredible coincidence because as we’re talking to them this sign gets placed there,” Woodworth said.
Haddad is from the Metro Detroit area and operates medical marijuana provisioning centers in that area, and in the Traverse City area.
In June, the city of Owosso conducted a lottery to award licenses to operate medical marijuana provisioning centers in the city. Haddad won one of four and had planned to locate it in the Matthews Building.
The financing package the previous owner had worked out with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to assist in redeveloping the building can’t move forward if a marijuana-related business is involved.
After plans for a provisioning center at the Matthews building fell through, Haddad and the city struck a deal to move the provisioning center to a different building and he promised to either rehabilitate or demolish the Matthews Building.
Now that Haddad has worked out a plan for the Matthews building and has an agreement with the city, he is in the process of finding another location.
The previous plans with the MEDC called for a brewpub type of restaurant with potential apartments and retail space.
“Wer’e still looking at the potential for doing a restaurant on the river in the existing building, and we’re working with the MEDC. There is a lot in the works and nothing has been finalized yet,” Woodworth said Monday.
He called the placing of the banner a “pro-level prank.”
