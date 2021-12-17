Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
ST. PHILIP LUTHERAN CHURCH, 219 W. Oliver St. in Owosso, is hosting a Christmas cookie and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Cookies are $4 per dozen. There will be springerlies and other types of cookies, candies, breads and treats. Masks will be required. Proceeds benefit the church.
