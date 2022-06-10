Rainbow Bar shooter pleads guilty to attempted murder

CORUNNA — The Owosso man who shot another man inside the Rainbow Bar in December 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and now faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Christopher Stubbs, 30, told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that he had fired several rounds from a handgun into the establishment after getting into an argument with another man.
“I tried to shoot (the victim),” Stubbs said. “I had the ability to shoot at him. I had a gun and shot at him. There was a very high risk of his death, or great bodily harm.”
Stewart accepted Stubbs’ plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. July 15, before revoking bond.
With estimated sentencing guidelines, Stubbs will receive a minimum sentence of nine years in prison, though that could be increased with an “out of guideline” sentence by the court.
Stubbs was originally charged in December 2021 with two counts of attempted murder following the incident at Rainbow Bar in Westown.
Witnesses said Stubbs got into an argument with another man and pulled out a pistol as he was leaving from the rear entrance. He fired four or five rounds into the bar, striking the victim several times.
The victim was wounded in the leg and torso, and was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were initially listed in serious condition. He has since recovered.
Following the shooting, Stubbs allegedly fled the scene and police called in a helicopter to help with the search. Police believed Stubbs was hiding out in Flint before turning himself in after several days on the run.
Stubbs was arraigned Dec. 28, 2021, before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen; he pleaded not guilty to the two counts of attempted murder.
At his arraignment, Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Charles Quick said Stubbs displayed “an absolute disregard for human life,” by firing the handgun into a crowded bar.
In January, prosecutors charged Stubbs with numerous additional felonies, including carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms, five counts of discharging a firearm toward a building, and receiving and concealing a firearm. As part of Thursday’s plea, the additional charges were dismissed.
Public Defender Doug Corwin filed a motion in February to have Stubbs evaluated to determine whether his client was competent to stand trial.
Sixty-sixth District Court Judge Ward Clarkson signed an order in March that declared Stubbs was competent to stand trial and able to take an active part in his defense.
