OWOSSO — St. Joseph Catholic Church members are offering handmade kolaches for the holidays.
Volunteers are taking orders now for the pastries with walnut filling. The cost is $8 per dozen.
Place orders now through Dec. 3 by calling (989) 725-5125. The church office, 915 E. Oliver St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Orders may be picked up after 1 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.
