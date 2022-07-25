OWOSSO — The city of Owosso’s next brush pickup begins Wednesday.
Brush pickup will continue on the last Wednesday of each month through Oct. 22. It is not necessary to call to register your address for pickup. The placing of brush curbside should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pick-up commencement date.
Residents are urged to use the city of Owosso Leaf/Brush Drop Off site located on Aiken Road, just south of Industrial Drive. Aiken Road is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the leaf season. Grass clippings are now accepted at the compost site.
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
DPW crews will begin to cover the entire city Wednesday. No return trips will be permitted once DPW crews have completed brush pickup on a street.
It may take several days for brush to be picked up in the entire city.
Brush is described as tree and shrubbery trimmings not exceeding 3 inches in diameter or 8 feet in length. If you have any questions, please call (989) 725-0550.
