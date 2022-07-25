OWOSSO — The city of Owosso’s next brush pickup begins Wednesday.

Brush pickup will continue on the last Wednesday of each month through Oct. 22. It is not necessary to call to register your address for pickup. The placing of brush curbside should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pick-up commencement date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.