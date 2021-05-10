OWOSSO — The Community Christian Singles will host its monthly program night at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Caledonia Township Hall, 135 N. State Road.
Bill Moull, pastor at Owosso Free Methodist Church, will present “Growing and Walking with God.” Participants will seek to understand the depth of God’s love as people deal with hurts, longings and insecurities.
The Community Christian Singles monthly social activity will be a Southern gospel night at 7 p.m. May 22 at Grace Bible Church, 210 Michigan Ave. in Owosso. The family singing group, the Sheldons, will provide the entertainment. They have been performing for more than 14 years in churches and for special events.
Park and enter at the rear of the church. For further information, contact Joyce at (989) 277-4520 or at communitychristiansingles.com.
The ministry supports the wearing of facemasks and the practicing of physical distancing during all events. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
